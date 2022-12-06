Midlands Technical College to graduate 26 paramedics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Technical College will be graduating 26 paramedics in its’ fall 2022 paramedic graduation.

All graduates will go into paramedic positions with their current employer once they have their paramedic certification.

Here are a few notes regarding the paramedic program at Midlands Technical College:

Multiple agencies offered apprenticeships to students allowing flexible work schedules to receive on-the-job training while enrolled.

Students attend MTC with little or no cost to them through grants, employer tuition assistance, and scholarships.

First Priority Medical Transport and Lexington County EMS will have first-responder equipment on-site.

Midlands Technical College is a six-campus, two-year comprehensive community college serving Richland, Lexington, and Fairfield counties in South Carolina.

