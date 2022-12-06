SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer, manager confirms

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of HBO's "Girls" in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Television and film star Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer which had only recently been diagnosed, her manager confirmed to several news outlets.

The “Cheers” star died Monday at 71. Her manager Donovan Daughtry told “Today” she had been receiving treatment for colon cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she replaced Shelley Long on the long running sitcom.

The American Cancer Society reports colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the third leading cancer-related death in the United States. More than 52,000 people are expected to die this year.

The society notes that early detection is key to successful treatment.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
A Newberry man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm and...
Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses
Demetrius Terrance Hall, 43, is wanted in connection to a fatal Sumter County shooting
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
Police sirens (Generic photo)
South Carolina man and woman indicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Professor Joey Von Nessen.
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?