FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer high temperatures take over through Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re drying out into Wednesday, with high temperatures slated to jump into the mid-70s tomorrow and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cloud cover will hold up tonight with patchy fog into tomorrow morning. Please drive with caution!

Times of sun will break through at times on Wednesday & Thursday with warm temperatures in the mid-70s.

A cold front brings a few showers later on Friday, followed by cooler temps for weekend highs. in the lower 60s (SAT) and upper 50s (SUN).

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Much warmer air returns to the region tomorrow, with highs in the mid-70s, as we try to get some sunshine to fight through the clouds.

Thursday is looking like the nicest day of the week overall, with partly cloudy skies and a high around 75.

Temperatures stay above average on Friday with highs nearing 70, but a cold front will be approaching the area during the afternoon/evening. This will result in some late day isolated showers and cooler temps into the weekend.

We will clear out behind this front for the weekend, but cooler highs will move down over the region. Highs will drop into the mid 60s on Saturday while Sunday we will only top out in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with most seeing milder lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Limited sun with a couple stray showers possible. Much warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Clouds increase with a few showers later in the day. Highs nearing 70.

Saturday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers possible. Highs fall to the upper 50s.

