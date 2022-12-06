Detectives release video, photos of suspects in Lexington apartment shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Detectives from the Lexington Police Department Tuesday released new images and video from an apartment complex shooting.

Investigators said the ongoing investigation started on Oct. 9. At around 10 a.m. officers were called to the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. On arrival, they found a man outside his apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment. He was released that same day.

Witnesses told detectives two men ran into the woods. A suspicious vehicle described as a white or silver sedan was seen in the area during the shooting.

LPD said the victim has not cooperated in the investigation. It is believed by investigators the shooting is related to narcotics trafficking.

Tuesday the department released video from the door camera from a search warrant that showed the two suspects. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, has security footage or other information to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569.

