Columbia Housing to unveil new ground on Haven at Palmer Pointe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Housing is planning to break ground on Haven at Pamer Pointe.

the ground is a brand new 150-unit community at 1135 Carter Street.

According to officials, the $36-million-dollar development will feature 1-bedroom units designed for individuals 62 years old and older.

The project is projected to take 18 months to complete.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony for Haven at Palmer Pointe is slated for 1 pm Tuesday, December 6.

Community stakeholders are expected to attend are Columbia Housing’s Board of Commissioners & Staff; as well as members of the project’s development team.

“We are delighted to break ground on another new housing community to serve the citizens in Columbia and Richland County,” says Columbia Housing CEO Yvonda Bean. “We expect this development, like our other new construction projects, to not only increase the supply of affordable housing but also create a significant contribution to our local economy.

