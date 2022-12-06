SkyView
Annual Flu Vaccine Week encourages families to get their shots

flu vaccine season
flu vaccine season(WBNG)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With flu already surging across the country and fears of a tripledemic of flu, RSV, and Covid viruses circulating this fall and winter, this year’s CDC annual National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 4 – 10) is even a more crucial reminder of the importance of getting a flu shot to help stop the spread.

And while each year, thousands die from the flu and tens of thousands are hospitalized, influenza is just one of many diseases people need to be vaccinated against.

As its core mission, the non-profit Vaccinate Your Family works to protect people of all ages from vaccine-preventable diseases, including raising awareness for the critical need of timely immunizations; increasing confidence in the safety of vaccines; and ensuring access to life-saving vaccines.

Serese Marotta is the Director of Advocacy and Education for Vaccinate Your Family.

Nicole Sperry, a Suffolk, VA, elementary school teacher,  lost her unvaccinated 10-year-old daughter to COVID-19 in September 2021, before a vaccine was approved for her age group.

Serese also lost her healthy 5-year-old son to influenza in 2009.  Since then she has made it her mission to support other families impacted by vaccine-preventable diseases and increase awareness about the importance of immunizations to help save lives

