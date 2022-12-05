SkyView
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl held press conference about upcoming USC vs Notre Dame game

Gamecocks heading to Gator Bowl, will face Notre Dame
Gamecocks heading to Gator Bowl, will face Notre Dame
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl are hosting a virtual media press conference.

The head coaches for both the University of South Carolina and Notre Dame will be in attendance at the conference.

