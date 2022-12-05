SkyView
Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school

Two students arrested for fight
Richland Northeast High School
Richland Northeast High School
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting.

Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy.

School resource officers responded to a fight in the cafeteria. Deputies attempted to separate the brothers, who were actively involved in a physical altercation with other students.

Both students did not listen to deputies and tried to continue to fight, that is when the school resource officers tased both students and both were detained.

The 16-year-old student assaulted a deputy and was charged appropriately according to officials.

Both students are being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

