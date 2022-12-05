South Carolina man and woman indicted on sex trafficing and conspiracy charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eric Rashun Jones, 30, of Newberry and Brittany Danielle Cromer, 33, of Greenville were indicted on 10 counts of sex trafficking, conspiracy, and witness tampering.

According to the indictment, it alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Jones and Cromer recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, and sex trafficked at least five victims by force, fraud, or coercion.

Jones also allegedly persuaded victims and witnesses to not speak to the police, and was in possession of a firearm.

Jones faces six counts that carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum penalty of up to life in prison. Cromer also faces up to life in prison.

Jones was ordered to be detained pending trial after a contested detention hearing.

Cromer was granted a bond pending trial with conditions designed to protect against flight risk or danger.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Greenville Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Simpsonville Police Department.

