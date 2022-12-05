SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Home for the Holidays, Tips to Helping Seniors While your Home for the Holiday

Kinsley Turnipseed is a professional organizer with My Other Mother Organizing. Turnipseed is also a Certified National Association of Senior and Specialty Move
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kinsley Turnipseed is a professional organizer with My Other Mother Organizing.

Turnipseed is also a Certified National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Manager.

She shares tips on ways you can help an aging loved one while visiting them for the holidays.

For more information on My Other Mother, you can visit the official Facebook, or Instagram page. You can also visit the website here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
The incident remains under investigation.
Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA...
Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson Tigers
Orange on Orange, Clemson to face Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Police lights
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

Latest News

Two big events. One small, special town.
Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market
Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose Launch
Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety
Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes
Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes
Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes
Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes