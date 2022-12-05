Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two big events. One small, special town. This Friday through Sunday, you can enjoy the best of Blythewood with the Christkindl Market. And then be sure to make it to the Christmas parade Sunday afternoon.

Jasmin Fonce is the co-chair of the Blythewood Christmas Parade and she’s on the committee for the Christkindl Market. And Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the weekend of festive fun.

The Christkindl Market will be this Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market, sponsored by the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce and the Blythewood Farmers Market, will be at Doko Meadows Park off Langford Road. You’ll get to enjoy a live nativity scene, arts, crafts, and food vendors, beverages, live music, food trucks, Christmas logo gifts, and Santa Land.

The Blythewood Christmas Parade will be Sunday, December 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children can talk to Santa after the parade at Doko Meadows Park.

The grand marshal of the 2022 Blythewood Christmas Parade will be Blythewood’s own Dixie Youth Baseball World Champions. Watch for Santa riding in on a donkey. The late Mr. Billy Raines, one of the founders of the original Blythewood Parade, came into town with his donkey pulling a cart filled with candy canes. A donkey from Mr. Raines’ stock will be featured in that traditional mode at this year’s parade.

