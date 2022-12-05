SkyView
Man wanted in connection with fatal Sumter County shooting incident

Demetrius Terrance Hall, 43, is wanted in connection to a fatal Sumter County shooting
Demetrius Terrance Hall, 43, is wanted in connection to a fatal Sumter County shooting((SUMTER POLICE DEPARTMENT))
By Nicole Rattigan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a fatal shooting incident last month.

Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on murder charges.

On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in Sumter. Two men were found inside the home with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are recovering.

Police are searching for Hall and anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.

