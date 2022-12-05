SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fort Jackson issues prescribed burn advisory

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Fort Jackson advised the public it will be conducted a prescribed burn. The burn will begin at 11 a.m. in Training Area 26B.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
The incident remains under investigation.
Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA...
Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson Tigers
Orange on Orange, Clemson to face Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
S.C. average gas prices fall below $3
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Several different weather features will keep rain chances in the forecast almost everyday this week
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding...
USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians