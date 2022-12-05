Fort Jackson issues prescribed burn advisory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Fort Jackson advised the public it will be conducted a prescribed burn. The burn will begin at 11 a.m. in Training Area 26B.

