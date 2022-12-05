FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Several different weather features will keep rain chances in the forecast almost everyday this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Monday and Tuesday will feature areas of rain and temperatures in the 60s

Some rain will linger into Wednesday along with unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid 70s

After a front crosses the area Thursday night, daytime highs will return to the 60s to start the weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure will shift away from the area and showers will begin to move into the Midlands Monday afternoon as a warm front lifts over the region.

These showers will last through the night and continue into Tuesday.

The rain will finally start to decrease Tuesday night as the warm front dissipates and drifts to the north, a few showers may linger into early Wednesday.

In total most of the Midlands will receive about a half inch to an inch of rain from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.

Behind this warm front a southerly flow will develop warming up temperatures for the second half of the workweek as we will climb back into the 70s Wednesday through Friday, with lower rain chances in place.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain Chance 70%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning with warmer temperatures in the middle 60s. Rain Chance 50%

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with the chance for a stray shower. Temperatures in the lower 70s.

