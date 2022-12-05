FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances linger this week with warmer midweek temperatures ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tonight and Tuesday will remain with rain showers, breaking up into tomorrow afternoon.

A few Wednesday showers can’t be ruled out along with unseasonably warm highs in the mid-70s!

This warmth will hold into a drier Thursday, but a cold front should bring us isolated showers later into Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Into this evening rain showers will remain in place across the region, resulting in up to around 1″ of rain.

These showers will last overnight into tomorrow morning. Conditions will dry up later into the afternoon as temps rise to the 60s.

Much warmer air will return with highs in the mid-70 on Wednesday, as some stray showers stay possible.

Thursday remains partly sunny & warm, but Friday comes along with isolated showers due to an approaching cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Overcast with rain across the region. Lows will range in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning with milder temps in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Peeks of sun with a few stray showers possible. Much warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with isolated showers into the day. High temps around 70 or just above.

