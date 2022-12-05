SkyView
VIDEO: Family of missing Orangeburg five-year-old issues plea for safe return

Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter. Authorities are searching for the two since the discovery of the body of Aspen Jeter's mother, Crystal, on Thanksgiving Day.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The family of five-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return Monday. Her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead after a welfare check on Thanksgiving. The family last heard from Jumper on Nov. 1.

An autopsy report ruled Jumper’s death a homicide, she died of a gunshot wound. The family said she was found in her bed.

Investigators visited the house of Jeter’s father on Dec. 1 in West Columbia.

Monday, members of the family and attorney Justin Bamberg are holding a press conference to ask for her father, Antar Jeter, to return her safely. Investigators said they wanted to speak with him in relation to the case.

The conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bamberg Legal in Orangeburg.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

