DJ Uiagalelei enters NCAA transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson University Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will not be playing for the Tigers during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The junior QB will have up to three years of eligibility remaining at the next school he chooses.

DJ made the announcement official via social media on Monday, December 5.

During the 2022 season, Uiagalelei was ranked as the lowest-rated passer in the ACC during his first season as first string quarterback at Clemson.

2022 was the first season Clemson suffered three losses and was outside of the AP top five since 2014.

Clemson football failed to make college playoffs in the two season Uiagalelei was the full-time starting quarterback.

