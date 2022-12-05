DHS: REAL ID deadline moved to 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning the Department of Homeland Security announced the REAL ID deadline has moved two years.

Full enforcement for REAL ID was set for May 3, 2023. It is now extended to May 7, 2025. The department said the additional time will allow states to ensure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet security standards.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said, “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The department also cited the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the program rollout. The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 by Congress following a 9/11 Commission recommendation. Security features include anti-counterfeiting technology, documentary evidence, and records checks. After the full enforcement date travelers will need one of the REAL-ID-compliant identifications to go through airport security for domestic air travel.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.