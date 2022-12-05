SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

DHS: REAL ID deadline moved to 2025

The Department of Homeland Security logo.
The Department of Homeland Security logo.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning the Department of Homeland Security announced the REAL ID deadline has moved two years.

Full enforcement for REAL ID was set for May 3, 2023. It is now extended to May 7, 2025. The department said the additional time will allow states to ensure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet security standards.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said, “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The department also cited the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the program rollout. The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 by Congress following a 9/11 Commission recommendation. Security features include anti-counterfeiting technology, documentary evidence, and records checks. After the full enforcement date travelers will need one of the REAL-ID-compliant identifications to go through airport security for domestic air travel.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
The incident remains under investigation.
Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA...
Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson Tigers
Orange on Orange, Clemson to face Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Poinsettia plant
Center for Advanced Technical Studies Annual Poinsettia Sale
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
VIDEO: Family of missing Orangeburg five-year-old issues plea for safe return
Fire generic
Fort Jackson issues prescribed burn advisory
Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
S.C. average gas prices fall below $3