Contract terminated for Community Training Homes issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In November, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas.

Lutheran Services Carolinas appealed this decision as allowed per agency policy. The hearing will take place January 5th, 2023. The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs will continue close oversight of the homes to ensure transition for all the people the homes support, and their safety. The transition must be completed in 60 days.

The people who these homes support will have the choice to remain in their current homes with CHESCO Services, or work with their case managers to identify other homes and providers of services.

The DDSN also hosted two question and answer sessions for those living in the homes and their families as part of the transition.

