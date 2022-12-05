Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Derek Taft Evans, 45, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case.

In June of 2020, Evans was pulled over for speeding. When law enforcement searched his car, they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, and fentanyl from the center console. Additional investigation showed Evans was involved in trafficking multiple controlled substances including heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Evans pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

