SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

Police lights
Police lights(Pixabay)
By Nicole Rattigan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Derek Taft Evans, 45, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case.

In June of 2020, Evans was pulled over for speeding. When law enforcement searched his car, they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, and fentanyl from the center console. Additional investigation showed Evans was involved in trafficking multiple controlled substances including heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Evans pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
The incident remains under investigation.
Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA...
Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson Tigers
Orange on Orange, Clemson to face Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Holiday Greetings 2022 - PO2 Nolan Pennington
Holiday Greetings 2022 - PO2 Nolan Pennington
Holiday Greetings 2022 - Sgt. 1st Class Lincoln Charles
Holiday Greetings 2022 - Sgt. 1st Class Lincoln Charles
Holiday Greetings 2022 - Pvt. Sarah Frost
Holiday Greetings 2022 - Pvt. Sarah Frost
Ssgt. Devin Jordan
Holiday Greetings 2022 - Ssgt. Devin Jordan