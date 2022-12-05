SkyView
Center for Advanced Technical Studies Annual Poinsettia Sale

Poinsettia plant
Poinsettia plant(WCJB)
By Nicole Rattigan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Students in the Agricultural Education program at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies are having their annual poinsettia sale today. Students in the three Agricultural Education pathways work together to grow the plants.

The BioSystems, Environmental and Natural Resources, and Vet Science programs use the funds from the sale to support The Center’s FFA chapter and the activities the organization participates in throughout the year.

“We start the poinsettias from rooted cuttings the first week of August,” Agricultural and Bio-systems Engineering teacher Kevin Sox said. “Our FFA student officers come in before the school year and plant the poinsettias in the greenhouse. During the fall semester our first year Ag Science students take care and grow the poinsettia. They must be pinched, which creates lateral branching, watered, fertilized and spaced out. These are lessons reinforced during the plant science unit in the Ag Science course. This provides a hands-on real-world project for the students.”

The poinsettias come in six and a half inches ($15) and eight and a half inches ($25) complete with a foil decoration and a bow. You can get them in red, pink, white and speckled.

The plants can be purchased them starting today from 9am-5pm at the The Center greenhouse located at 916 Mount Vernon Church Road in Chapin. It will be open to the public this week until all of the plants are sold.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

