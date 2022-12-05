Always Best Care of the Midlands hosts virtual food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Always Best Care of the Midlands is hosting a virtual food drive to help local families and seniors in need this holiday season.

Now through December 20th, participants can go online and purchase food items they wish to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The groceries will be shipped directly to the food bank, and donors will receive an immediate tax receipt.

Always Best Care of the Midlands owner Nate Rhodes says, “our mission to help seniors maintain higher levels of dignity and respect has motivated us to make a meaningful difference in our city. Food banks and pantries are working tirelessly to keep all communities strong this holiday season and all year long. We hope everyone will join us in providing healthy food and immediate help to those in need.”

