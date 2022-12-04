SkyView
Reports: Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto the field, for an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Boone, N.C.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After five years in Conway, Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell is reportedly moving on.

Multiple reports state Chadwell has accepted an offer to take the same position at Liberty. The news comes following the Chanticleers’ loss at the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at Troy on Saturday.

News of Chadwell being targeted by Liberty was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel late Thursday.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported early Sunday that a team meeting was held along with news that Chadwell accepted a multi-year deal worth $4 million a year. Liberty later announced an introductory press conference for its new head coach set to take place Sunday afternoon.

Dellenger also reported that Coastal Carolina had been preparing for the move, and began its own process to find Chadwell’s successor.

He served as the interim coach in 2017 after then-head coach Joe Moglia went on medical leave. Chadwell was later named the third permanent head coach in the program’s history in 2019.

Chadwell went 39-22 in his tenure and led the Chants to three straight bowl-eligible seasons, two of which included double-digit wins.

In a tweet, CCU President Michael Benson thanked Chadwell and wished him well “with this new opportunity.”

He was also named the 2020 Associated Press Coach of the Year following the team’s undefeated regular season run amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

