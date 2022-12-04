SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Mother charged in death of 5-year-old, neglect of other child

A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police....
A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police. (Jackson County Prosecutor's Office)(Jackson County, Missouri)
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old child and the neglect of another in their residence.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to a home for a report of a deceased 5-year-old. When they arrived, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.

According to KCTV, the mother, 43-year-old Adair R. Fish, called police dispatch and said that one of the children had been dead for several days. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the mother was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor determined the dead child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration. The condition of the other child was not released.

Fish faces one charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, one charge of abuse or neglect of a child, and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child first-degree.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Lexington County
Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision identified by coroner
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Shylek Pringle
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police

Latest News

Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages
The southern Ukraine city of Kherson was without power Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the wake...
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a...
George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees
The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding...
USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians