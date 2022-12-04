Orange on Orange, Clemson to face Tennessee in Orange Bowl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday Clemson’s Orange Bowl opponent was announced.
Orange vs Orange in the @OrangeBowl.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022
The Tigers said they will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers. The game is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Miami.
We're going to the @OrangeBowl 🍊‼️ pic.twitter.com/yQf687lkWL— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 4, 2022
