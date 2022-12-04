Orange on Orange, Clemson to face Tennessee in Orange Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday Clemson’s Orange Bowl opponent was announced.

Orange vs Orange in the @OrangeBowl.



See y'all in Miami. pic.twitter.com/J8t0VBQ3IG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

The Tigers said they will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers. The game is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Miami.

