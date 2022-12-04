SkyView
Nonprofit needs your help reaching 4,000 families this Christmas

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families (FHF) is continuing its 34 years of regional assistance through a partnership with the Palmetto Project and WIS News 10.

The seasonal program helps indigent families across Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Fairfield County in buying gifts and feeding children over Christmas. FHF hopes to exceed last year’s numbers by servicing at least 4,000 families this December.

“We meet with about 50 social service agencies within the counties that we serve… to locate those families in need of assistance at Christmas time,” said Nell Killoy, Program Director for FHF.

As of Saturday, 10% of gifts have been delivered to this year’s drop-off location, a former Food Lion on 9810 Two Notch Road in Columbia. In that, 90% of donations must arrive between now and Dec. 10.

While most applicants have been accommodated already, 150 families have yet to receive a sponsor. These families range from two to seven members each.

“If you request to adopt a family, we send you a profile. We provide you with names, ages, clothing sizes, and a wish list. You buy gifts for the family and bring it back to the warehouse,” continued Killoy.

For more information on how to adopt or donate to FHF, click here.

