McMaster to host Christmas open house at governor’s mansion

Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are inviting South Carolinians to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday, Dec. 5.(Pexels)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are inviting South Carolinians and their families to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday, Dec. 5.

Doors will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion.

Harpist Nina Brooks will provide entertainment and light refreshments will be served. Santa Claus will even be present to greet guests.

There will be a gingerbread house prepared by the Governor’s Mansion Executive Chef Pete Bowes and his team will be on display.

As well as Christmas decorations put together by the Columbia Garden Club.

Anyone can take part in the free event as it is open to the open public.

