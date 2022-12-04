SkyView
Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA...
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today it has been announced that the Gamecocks will play against Notre Dame in the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The game will take place on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, FL at 3:30 p.m.

