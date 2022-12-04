Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today it has been announced that the Gamecocks will play against Notre Dame in the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Thrilled to announce #21 @NDFootball and #19 @GamecockFB will face-off in Jacksonville on December 30th at 3:30 PM on Bill Gay Grounds at @TIAABankField !



Tickets are on-sale now on @Ticketmaster : https://t.co/UwdQqpCZGf pic.twitter.com/2L5hoUNC6U — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 4, 2022

The game will take place on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, FL at 3:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.