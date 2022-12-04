Ft. Dorchester falls in 5-A state championship game to Dutch Fork, 47-10

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester’s quest for their first state title since 2015 came up short on Saturday as the Patriots fell to Dutch Fork 47-10 in Columbia.

The win gave Dutch Fork their 6th state championship in the last 7 years.

Jarvis Green led the way for Dutch Fork with 290 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns on the afternoon.

The Patriots were led by Davian Brown who rushed for 107 yards, Zion Reynolds who had 100 and freshman Ryan Campbell who had 82 yards including a 49 yard touchdown run.

“Just all night long We shot ourself in the foot” head coach Steve LaPrad said. “they were better than we were tonight, I don’t think the outcome would have been any different. We were kind of rolling but we missed two first downs. You can’t let these guys get way ahead of you. They’re explosive. You gotta get some breaks, I say all the time lucks got a lot to do with it but we didn’t have very much of that tonight.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.