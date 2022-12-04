Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired and an overturned vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 3, around 10:47 p.m.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on Bluff Road.

While responding to the reports, officers were also notified of an overturned vehicle on the I-77 exit ramp off Bluff Road.

Officers believe all occupants of the vehicle were involved in the shooting and fled the scene on foot.

One male was injured during the incident and took himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cayce Police Department was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Columbia Police Department during the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

