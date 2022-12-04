SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle

The incident remains under investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired and an overturned vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 3, around 10:47 p.m.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on Bluff Road.

While responding to the reports, officers were also notified of an overturned vehicle on the I-77 exit ramp off Bluff Road.

Officers believe all occupants of the vehicle were involved in the shooting and fled the scene on foot.

One male was injured during the incident and took himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cayce Police Department was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Columbia Police Department during the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Lexington County
Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision identified by coroner
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Shylek Pringle
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police

Latest News

Moore County Power Outage
Mass power outage in N.C. being investigated as ‘criminal occurrence,’ authorities say
69th annual Carolina Carillon parade
69th annual Carolina Carillon parade
WIS partakes in the 69th annual Carolina Carillon parade
WIS partakes in 69th annual Carolina Carillon parade
WIS: Families Helping Families
Nonprofit needs your help reaching 4,000 families this Christmas