Cade Klubnik named ACC Conference Championship game MVP

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After leading the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Conference Championship game, Cade Klubnik was named the game’s MVP.

Your 2022 ACC Championship game MVP.



Cade Klubnik. pic.twitter.com/m38iiYWYAb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

Klubnik entered the game after a pair of three-and-outs and immediately brought the offense to life. Clemson scored on four-straight possessions to close the first half.

The true freshmen quarterback completed 20/24 passes for 279 yards and scored two total touchdowns.

First half from the ACC Championship in Charlotte.

Clemson leads North Carolina 24-10 at the break.



Cade Klubnik is 10-of-11 for 149 passing yards and 2 total touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/Ap0zm10ioS — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) December 4, 2022

