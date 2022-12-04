SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cade Klubnik named ACC Conference Championship game MVP

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After leading the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Conference Championship game, Cade Klubnik was named the game’s MVP.

Klubnik entered the game after a pair of three-and-outs and immediately brought the offense to life. Clemson scored on four-straight possessions to close the first half.

The true freshmen quarterback completed 20/24 passes for 279 yards and scored two total touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Lexington County
Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision identified by coroner
Shylek Pringle
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate

Latest News

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Swinney names Klubnik Clemson starter
Ft. Dorchester came up short in the 5-A state title game against Dutch Fork on Saturday 47-10
Ft. Dorchester falls in 5-A state championship game to Dutch Fork, 47-10
Dutch Fork wins sixth title in seven years
Dutch Fork wins sixth title in seven years
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots the ball against Memphis forward Hannah Riddick (1)...
Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54