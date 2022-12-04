Cade Klubnik named ACC Conference Championship game MVP
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After leading the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Conference Championship game, Cade Klubnik was named the game’s MVP.
Klubnik entered the game after a pair of three-and-outs and immediately brought the offense to life. Clemson scored on four-straight possessions to close the first half.
The true freshmen quarterback completed 20/24 passes for 279 yards and scored two total touchdowns.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.