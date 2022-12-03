SkyView
USC men’s basketball finish DC road trip with OT win over Georgetown

Gamecocks men vs Georgetown Hoyas
Gamecocks men vs Georgetown Hoyas(Gamecocks men basketball twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the Gamecocks took on Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena.

During the first half of the game, No. 31, Benjamin Bosman made a layup which tied both teams at 2-2 after the score started with 0-1 in favor of Georgetown.

The first half of the game ended with the score being 26-27 after a layup by Georgetown’s Primo Spears.

Halftime

In the second half of the game at the very end, the Gamecocks called a time-out with a couple of secs left on the scoreboard. During the time-out, referees made a call on how much time was left in the game due to a call on a personal foul by Georgetown’s Jay Heath.

After a missed free throw and jumper from the Gamecocks, more time was added to the clock.

During overtime, the Gamecocks scored the first point which brought the score to 67-65. With 47 secs left on the board, the game was tied at 71-71 before another time was called.

The game ended with a final score of 74-71 in overtime.

Final Score

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks will play Presbyterian on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

