USC men’s basketball finish DC road trip with OT win over Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the Gamecocks took on Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena.

During the first half of the game, No. 31, Benjamin Bosman made a layup which tied both teams at 2-2 after the score started with 0-1 in favor of Georgetown.

The first half of the game ended with the score being 26-27 after a layup by Georgetown’s Primo Spears.

Halftime

In the second half of the game at the very end, the Gamecocks called a time-out with a couple of secs left on the scoreboard. During the time-out, referees made a call on how much time was left in the game due to a call on a personal foul by Georgetown’s Jay Heath.

After a missed free throw and jumper from the Gamecocks, more time was added to the clock.

During overtime, the Gamecocks scored the first point which brought the score to 67-65. With 47 secs left on the board, the game was tied at 71-71 before another time was called.

The game ended with a final score of 74-71 in overtime.

Final Score

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks will play Presbyterian on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

