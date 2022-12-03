Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen in another jurisdiction.

The pursuit began on Zimalcrest Drive when the driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase that eventually ended in the 4500 block of Bentley Drive.

Deputies say when the driver stopped the car, all four of the suspects ran away. Two suspects were immediately caught and the other two were eventually caught as well.

The driver of the vehicle, Kyree Chestnut is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The names and charges of the three other suspects have not been released.

