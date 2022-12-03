SkyView
Sumter man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins

Noah Fenters has been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports a man is back in custody after being arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins.

Officials said 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters, was arrested after officers linked him to additional vehicle break-ins in late November.

Fenters was previously out on bond from previous vehicle break-ins.

According to arrest warrants, possession of a stolen firearm were issued for a vehicle break-in from November 28-30.

Several items, were reported stolen during the break-ins

Officers continue to investigate the break-ins. Fenters is being held in the local detention center, where bond was denied on Thursday, December 2.

