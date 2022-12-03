SkyView
Sumter deputies searching for man possibly with dementia

Deputies are searching for Henry Dubose
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who may have dementia.

Officials said deputies are searching for 80-year-old Henry Dubose. Dubose was last seen during the early morning of Friday, December 2.

Dubose’s vehicle was found in the Milford Plantation area, and he is believed to be on. Deputies are searching with K9s and a drone.

There is no clothing description at this time, but he may be wearing glasses.

If you see Dubose, please call 911, or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 203-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

