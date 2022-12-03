Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While most holiday sightings are done from your vehicle, one cluster of neighborhoods is opening the doors to their homes, and it is all for a good cause.

The Holiday Tour of Homes will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 12: 45 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features six homes all decorated to the nines for your viewing pleasure.

Tickets are $30 per person and the proceeds will benefit community schools and area businesses.

For more information and tickets visit here.

