SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety

Local nonprofit, South Carolina Operation Lifesaver, works to promote railroad safety education.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nonprofit, South Carolina Operation Lifesaver, works to promote railroad safety education and will be launching its Cola Town Caboose in the Vista and will be kicking things off Thursday, Dec. 1, at capital city brewery, Columbia Craft.

Proceeds from the event will benefit South Carolina Operation Lifesaver.

Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety
Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety(clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shylek Pringle
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lee County man arrested in connection with drug trafficking
Lee County deputies arrest man in connection with trafficking drugs
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Investigators search what’s believed to be the father of missing 5-year-old’s home, neighbors speak

Latest News

Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes
Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes
Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes
Soda City Live: Shandon Hollywood-Rosehill Community Holiday Tour of Homes
Soda City Live: Rosewood Merchants Tree Lighting
Soda City Live: Rosewood Merchants Tree Lighting
Soda City Live: Rosewood Merchants Tree Lighting
Soda City Live: Rosewood Tree Lighting