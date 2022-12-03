Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nonprofit, South Carolina Operation Lifesaver, works to promote railroad safety education and will be launching its Cola Town Caboose in the Vista and will be kicking things off Thursday, Dec. 1, at capital city brewery, Columbia Craft.

Proceeds from the event will benefit South Carolina Operation Lifesaver.

Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety

