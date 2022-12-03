Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a Lexington County fatal collision.

Trooper Gary Miller reports the collision happened around 6:17 p.m. at Platt Springs Road near Highland Drive, 3 miles south of Springdale.

According to officials, a vehicle was traveling east on Platt Springs while a pedestrian attempted to cross Platt Springs and was hit by the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

