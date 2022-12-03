SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Panthers owner David Tepper scrutinized in criminal probe

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his real estate company are the focus of a criminal investigation to see if they misused any public money in their failed effort to build a practice facility for the NFL team in South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said state agents and local prosecutors are aiding its investigation, and that the probe does not mean that any crime happened.

“An investigation is simply an inquiry and should not create any inference that wrongdoing has been committed by any party,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in a joint statement Thursday night that named Tepper and GT Real Estate, the company created to oversee the construction project.

Tepper’s company denied any criminal wrongdoing and suggested the timing of the announcement might be meant to disrupt a settlement the team reached with York County to repay more than $21 million, an amount roughly equivalent to the sales tax money the project received to improve roads around the facility.

“This is a straightforward commercial matter that is being fully resolved. The underlying disputes arise under contracts that were jointly negotiated by the parties and are publicly available. The funds paid by the county were handled consistent with the terms of those contracts,” the statement from Tepper’s GT Real Estate said.

Tepper, a hedge fund manager who is one of the NFL’s wealthiest owners, and the Panthers announced plans for an $800 million practice facility, team offices, sports medicine complex, hotels and entertainment near Rock Hill in 2019.

Both local and South Carolina leaders cheered the investment offering incentives and relishing getting a piece of the NFL team away from North Carolina and Charlotte, where the team plays its games about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away.

But after less than two years, Tepper’s company abruptly stopped work on the facility before its steel superstructure was finished, and declared bankruptcy. Work continues on an interstate interchange promised by the state, and Tepper’s company is trying to sell the land in the busy, growing region.

Tepper’s company blamed Rock Hill for failing to issue bonds and said the city and other governments failed to come through with funding and other promises.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shylek Pringle
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lee County man arrested in connection with drug trafficking
Lee County deputies arrest man in connection with trafficking drugs
Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Investigators search what’s believed to be the father of missing 5-year-old’s home, neighbors speak

Latest News

Lexington police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer thefts
Lexington police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer theft
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Lexington County
Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision identified by coroner
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
Deputies are searching for Henry Dubose
Sumter County man with possible dementia found