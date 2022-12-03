Lexington police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for suspects who are accused of stealing a trailer on Nov.1 from Q’s Quik Mini Storage.

Police say the incident took place on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo with dimensions of 8 1/2 feet by 20 feet.

The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo with dimensions of 8 1/2 feet by 20 feet. pic.twitter.com/vXQSyIvdhG — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 3, 2022

Investigators are asking if anyone has information about the case to contact Crimestoppers or Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 / kheath@lexsc.com.

