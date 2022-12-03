SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic blocked after accident near Trotter Road

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has crews on the scene of a vehicle incident near the intersection of Trotter Road & Leesburg Road.

Traffic in that area is currently being detoured and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

