FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic blocked after accident near Trotter Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has crews on the scene of a vehicle incident near the intersection of Trotter Road & Leesburg Road.

Traffic in that area is currently being detoured and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.