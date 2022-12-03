SkyView
Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots the ball against Memphis forward Hannah Riddick (1)...
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots the ball against Memphis forward Hannah Riddick (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.((AP Photo/Sean Rayford))
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Aliyah Boston had her 66th career double-double and Kamilla Cardoso had a second straight game with double-figure points and rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina dominated underneath for a 79-54 victory over Memphis on Saturday.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 reigning AP Player of the Year, had 14 points and 10 boards. The 6-7 Cardoso finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, making 9 of 12 shots all from a foot or two away from the basket against the overmatched Tigers (4-4).

South Carolina started the season 8-0 for a second straight year and the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons.

Staley, who is 5-6, was known as one of the toughest, most determined players of her generation in college, the pros, and the Olympics. Yet, she’s built a powerhouse with tall, talented players like Boston and Cardoso.

Memphis had no answers: The Tigers were outscored 60-14 in the paint and outrebounded 52-30. They lost their third straight and second in a row to a Top-5 opponent after falling to No. 5 Indiana 79-64 on Nov. 26.

Laeticia Amihere, a 6-4 senior, had 10 points and three of South Carolina’s eight blocks.

Things started well for Memphis, which was up 5-0 just 68 seconds in on Madison Griggs’ 3-pointer and Lanetta Williams’ bucket. That’s when the Gamecocks got going, outscoring the Tigers 27-9 the rest of the period to take control of the game.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Ends its four-game homestand with Liberty on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

