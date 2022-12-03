Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54

(AP) - Aliyah Boston had her 66th career double-double and Kamilla Cardoso had a second straight game with double-figure points and rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina dominated underneath for a 79-54 victory over Memphis on Saturday.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 reigning AP Player of the Year, had 14 points and 10 boards. The 6-7 Cardoso finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, making 9 of 12 shots all from a foot or two away from the basket against the overmatched Tigers (4-4).

South Carolina started the season 8-0 for a second straight year and the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons.

Staley, who is 5-6, was known as one of the toughest, most determined players of her generation in college, the pros, and the Olympics. Yet, she’s built a powerhouse with tall, talented players like Boston and Cardoso.

Memphis had no answers: The Tigers were outscored 60-14 in the paint and outrebounded 52-30. They lost their third straight and second in a row to a Top-5 opponent after falling to No. 5 Indiana 79-64 on Nov. 26.

Laeticia Amihere, a 6-4 senior, had 10 points and three of South Carolina’s eight blocks.

Things started well for Memphis, which was up 5-0 just 68 seconds in on Madison Griggs’ 3-pointer and Lanetta Williams’ bucket. That’s when the Gamecocks got going, outscoring the Tigers 27-9 the rest of the period to take control of the game.

South Carolina: Ends its four-game homestand with Liberty on Dec. 11.

