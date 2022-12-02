Soda City Live: Rosewood Merchants Tree Lighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Rosewood Merchant’s Association will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Rosewood Community Church.

You and your family can enjoy both the tree lighting ceremony and caroling , Saturday, December 3rd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be plenty of food, games and entertainment.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.