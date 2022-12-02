Soda City Live: Jake Staley Live at the Comedy House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local comedian, Jake Staley will be headed home to the Comedy House to perform his next stand up.

Opening acts include Andromeda, Julio Hennessey and Nelson Curry.

Staley toured the past two years with comedian George Willborn.

He’ll be performing at the comedy house Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd.

Tickets are $15 at the door and $20 online.

The Comedy House has a 2 item minimum and for adults only. For more information, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.