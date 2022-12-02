SkyView
Soda City Live: Jake Staley Live at the Comedy House

He’s coming back home!
Local comedian, Jake Staley will be headed home to the Comedy House to perform his next stand up.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local comedian, Jake Staley will be headed home to the Comedy House to perform his next stand up.

Opening acts include Andromeda, Julio Hennessey and Nelson Curry.

Staley toured the past two years with comedian George Willborn.

He’ll be performing at the comedy house Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd.

Tickets are $15 at the door and $20 online.

The Comedy House has a 2 item minimum and for adults only. For more information, visit here.

