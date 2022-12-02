SkyView
Soda City Live: Cookies at Dewey’s pop-up shop for Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House in Columbia is partnering with Dewey’s Bakery for a fundraiser.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Talk about cookies and cakes for a cause.

The Ronald McDonald House in Columbia is partnering with Dewey’s Bakery for a fundraiser to benefit the many families who use the Ronald McDonald home. Together, they have a pop-up store at 4711 Forest Drive in Columbia. Go to suite #26. 

You can buy cookies and Moravian sugar cakes for all your Christmas and holiday needs. The pop-up store will be open until December 23.

The hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities at https://rmhcofcolumbia.org/.

