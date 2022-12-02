SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Carolina Lights at the SC State Fairgrounds

Holiday lights at the SC State fairgrounds
The South Carolina State Fair will usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There will be a lot of sparkle and shine as the lights are about to be turned on at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for the fourth annual Carolina Lights: A Drive-through Holiday Light Show.

Nancy Smith is the general manager of the South Carolina State Fair. She joined Soda City Live to highlight the Christmas spectacular. The fairgrounds will help you usher in the holiday season with the light experience that features more than 100 individual LED light displays along an expanded route in the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the fairgrounds. The light display will feature favorites from last year along with several new displays.

Carolina Lights runs December 3 though December 26. It will be closed Christmas Day, though. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The show stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Prices vary depending on your vehicle. Get details and purchase tickets here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shylek Pringle
Suspect flees deputies, one killed after collision
Investigators visited the home of Antar Jeter in Lexington Thursday.
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
Janae Lewis
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
TODAY Anchor Al Roker returns to hospital
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

The Ronald McDonald House in Columbia is partnering with Dewey’s Bakery for a fundraiser.
Soda City Live: Cookies at Dewey’s pop-up shop for Ronald McDonald House
There will be a lot of sparkle and shine as the lights are about to be turned on at the South...
Soda City Live: Carolina Lights at the SC State Fairgrounds
Soda City Live: Gala for a greener Midlands
Soda City Live: Gala for a Greener Midlands returns
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness