Suspect flees deputies, one killed after collision

BREAKING GRAPHIC
BREAKING GRAPHIC(GRAY TV)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was left dead after a high-speed pursuit in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shylek Pringle is facing multiple charges Friday. These include speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI.

RCSD said Pringle sped through a traffic enforcement area near a school zone in the 1000 block of Zimalcrest Drive at around 8:00 a.m.

A deputy attempted to stop Pringle. Investigators said he didn’t pull over and fled for a short distance. He is accused of driving into oncoming traffic near Browning Rd and Fairhaven Drive when he struck another car.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. RCSD said none of their vehicles were involved in the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, additional charges may be filed for the death.

RCSD said Pringle will be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

