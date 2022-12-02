SkyView
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School

The Standard Response Protocol(Source: KCBD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security.

The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.

Dr. Brice Cockfield said staff and the School Resource Officer investigated and operations returned to normal.

Cockfield explained ‘Hold’ is part of the ‘Standard Response Protocol’ which is used by districts across the country. During a ‘Hold’ hallways are cleared of students and employees remain in classrooms.

More details about the protocol can be found at the link here.

