Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler.

Kylee is back home and safe according to officials.

Sample HTML block UPDATE: Kylee Chandler has been located and is safe. https://t.co/oq9jkNzecu — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 1, 2022

Kylee went missing on September 16 when she left her home.

