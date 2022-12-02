SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl

Missing teenager found by Sheriff’s Office
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl((LEXINGTON SHERIFF'S OFFICE))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler.

Kylee is back home and safe according to officials.

Sample HTML block

Kylee went missing on September 16 when she left her home.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East...
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Fatal Richland County collision
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

Latest News

You are cordially invited to attend the queen's ball of Columbia, hosted by SJB Event Management.
Soda City Live: Regency Era Comes Alive at the Queens Ball of Columbia
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose Launch
Soda City Live 12/1/22: The Queen's Ball of Columbia