SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game

Gamecocks women’s host the University of Memphis
University of South Carolina v. University of Memphis
University of South Carolina v. University of Memphis(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game.

The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena.

The Give Back Game is a partnership with the USC Veterans Alumni Council. Veterans and ROTC members will be collecting canned goods outside the arena to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank to help area veterans and families in need at the holidays.

To purchase tickets to the game, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shylek Pringle
Suspect flees deputies, one killed after collision
Investigators visited the home of Antar Jeter in Lexington Thursday.
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
Janae Lewis
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
TODAY Anchor Al Roker returns to hospital
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
Tigers on the hunt to reclaim ACC crown in championship game Saturday
Carter Wiley (front) pictured with older brother, Braylen at Clemson-South Carolina game. - whns
Elementary schooler goes viral dancing at Clemson game
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign