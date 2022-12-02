Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game.

The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena.

The Give Back Game is a partnership with the USC Veterans Alumni Council. Veterans and ROTC members will be collecting canned goods outside the arena to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank to help area veterans and families in need at the holidays.

To purchase tickets to the game, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.